High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $8.12. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 56,780 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $184.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.60.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

