Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.29

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $33.15. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 7,655 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hong Kong Television Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

