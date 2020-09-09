HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

HPQ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,479. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in HP by 56.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 521,490 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HP by 170.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

