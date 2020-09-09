Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

