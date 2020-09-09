Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 606,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

