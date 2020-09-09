Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $978.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.