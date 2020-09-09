IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Reaches $0.0010 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $944,967.38 and approximately $1,774.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.35 or 0.05043746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052308 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cashierest, Gate.io, Upbit, DDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, OEX, CoinBene, Allbit, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

