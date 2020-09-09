II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.21.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

