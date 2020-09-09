Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON IKA opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.58. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 18.97 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of $119.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

