Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $3.28. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 53,133 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.60 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $386.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 27,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total transaction of C$93,764.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,506,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,743,136.96. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,700 shares of company stock worth $19,606.

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

