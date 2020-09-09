INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFJPY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY opened at $10.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

