Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of IPHA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The firm has a market cap of $465.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

