Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Sells C$300,000.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,528.

Richard Norman Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Richard Norman Zimmer sold 32,500 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$107,900.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a P/E ratio of -70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.55.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

