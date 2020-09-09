Insider Selling: Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) CEO Sells 561,185 Shares of Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.