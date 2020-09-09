Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of INTEQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 604,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,830. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55.

In related news, SVP Bruno Fromont sold 53,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $35,521.39. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

