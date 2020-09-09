Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.46-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $442-442 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.62 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

