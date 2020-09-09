Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $12.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 245,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

