Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 98,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.3% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 54,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.10.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $711.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $697.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

