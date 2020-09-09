Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.10.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $706.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

