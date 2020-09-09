Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.72. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRA)

BLDRS Index Funds Trust is a unit investment Trust. The Trust consists of four separate investment portfolios, including BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (Asia), BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (Developed Markets), BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (Emerging Markets) and BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Europe).

