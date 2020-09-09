Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRU)

BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Fund), formerly BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Europe Select ADR Index (Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 European market-based depositary receipts.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.