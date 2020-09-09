Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

