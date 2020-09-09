IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,624 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.26. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,110. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,040.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

