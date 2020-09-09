iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Boosted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 196.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.