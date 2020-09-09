iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $237.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $251.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

