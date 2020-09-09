JD Coin (JDC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $583,666.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $583,666.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00120250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.01682897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00172688 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,882,062 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

