Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

