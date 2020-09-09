Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Buys 7,000 Shares of Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) Stock

Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.06 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,420.00 ($20,300.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47.

Redbubble Company Profile

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

