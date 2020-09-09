JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.77.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.40. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3,575.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 563,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 440.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 248,954 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.