Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $223,534.58

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $223,534.58 and approximately $232,421.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.05028024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052391 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.