Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jiayin Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of JFIN opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.