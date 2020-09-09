John Ernest Sicard Sells 9,200 Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total transaction of C$1,979,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$48,264,146.29.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total transaction of C$3,001,140.00.

KXS opened at C$189.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.52. Kinaxis Inc has a twelve month low of C$76.71 and a twelve month high of C$224.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.09.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

