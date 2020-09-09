JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR JST opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Tuesday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1 year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $485.74 million and a P/E ratio of 46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.32 and its 200 day moving average is €28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.