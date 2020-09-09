JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $387.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $387.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $30.52 on Wednesday, reaching $319.28. The stock had a trading volume of 136,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

