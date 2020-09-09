JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 217

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.27 ($3.22).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 203.10 ($2.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.17. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,442.49). Also, insider John Kingman bought 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31). Insiders bought 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $828,211 in the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

