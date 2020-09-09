JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) to “Neutral”

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $13.97 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

