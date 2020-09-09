Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 80,000 Shares of Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,200.00 ($66,571.43).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.09.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This is an increase from Wam Leaders’s previous Final dividend of $0.03.

Wam Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

