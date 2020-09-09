Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $380.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.55.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10,250.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 34,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 678,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,061,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.