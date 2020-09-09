Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,550,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 439,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,171,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,664,000 after buying an additional 324,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

