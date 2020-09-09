Lev Mizikovsky Buys 5,642 Shares of Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$16,926.00 ($12,090.00).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Lev Mizikovsky 572,652 shares of Tamawood stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.92.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Tamawood’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

