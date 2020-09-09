Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,069 shares of company stock worth $10,293,089. Insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

