Liberum Capital Increases Luceco (LON:LUCE) Price Target to GBX 230

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Luceco from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Luceco alerts:

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.42. The firm has a market cap of $299.41 million and a PE ratio of 22.53. Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 44.63 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.