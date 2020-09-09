LiquidApps Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.97 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $77,179.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00129442 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,041,946,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,340,033 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

