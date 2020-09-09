Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liquidia Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

