Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $30.79 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,421,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 712,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

