Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $382.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $347.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.66. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

