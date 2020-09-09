Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $380.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.97.

LULU stock opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

