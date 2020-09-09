Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $449.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $449.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $237.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.18.

LULU stock opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.83 and its 200 day moving average is $273.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

