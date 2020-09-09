Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $400.00 at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $336.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.