Lyndsay Browne Acquires 561 Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne purchased 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £173.91 ($227.24).

Lyndsay Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Lyndsay Browne purchased 392 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £172.48 ($225.38).

CPI stock opened at GBX 30.64 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. Capita PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.01 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.20 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price (down previously from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

